A Church, 419 D St., will host its annual “Turn on Your Love Light” fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday with live music by Roundhouse Assembly.
Sherree and Kurt Beddingfield founded the nonprofit organization in 2018 to preserve an 1890s historical building and to promote connection in the community. An active board of directors manages the group.
According to its website, “A Church is a ‘real’ church, including registered nonprofit status, with a unique position – faith in community and promotion of spiritual diversity. We are an open-minded, open-hearted place to gather with others to share ideas, deepen our understanding, connect with people that we live with and to consciously give back to the town of Salida that we love.”
The downstairs of A Church was remodeled to provide affordable housing and is currently home to four individuals.
In the last year, A Church has hosted more than 23 local nonprofit groups, the library and schools. More than 55 events have taken place at the location, including a monthly game night, a community speaker series, teen events, movie nights, theater productions and live music.
The “Turn on Your Love Light” fundraising evening will include dancing and live music. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at Salida Mountain Sports or at the door.
