Mica Steele, Salida, has enjoyed sharing positive quotes with friends and family for years – quotes from folks like Joseph Campbell, Leo Buscaglia, Maya Angelo, Dr. Bernie Siegel, Erma Bombeck, Norman Cousins and Robin Williams.
Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, she feels positive thoughts are more important than ever and she has been making up packets of paper hearts with quotes pasted onto them and sharing her “packets of positives” with organizations, civic centers and businesses which in turn, can pass them on them to others.
“I’m healthy and have no symptoms and I’ve heard the virus doesn’t live on paper so I’m comfortable sharing these positive thoughts,” Steele said.
She makes her hearts out of red paper but says you can use yellow for joy, green for quotes relating to gardens, purple for spiritual quotes, etc.
Each 8½ x 11 inch piece of paper allows her to make six hearts. She folds the sheet in half lengthwise, then folds it again into three sections just as you would fold a letter to place in a business size envelope and then cuts the hearts out of the three sections, making two hearts with one cut.
The quotes, typed on a computer or handwritten, are then pasted onto the heart.
“I have several sheets of quotes dealing with positive, heartfelt things,” Steele said. “If anyone would like them they can contact me at salidagramma@gmail.com. I’ll send them and they can print them out.”
Another option is to look up comedians and listen for positive comments.
“Happiness is a choice,” she said. “You make the choices. You are a child of the Universe. You are made of star stuff.”
