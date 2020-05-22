Ark Valley Helping Hands will modify its annual Spring Senior Saturday to accommodate social distancing, a press release stated.
The organization will send volunteers to homes to provide a half day of outside work.
Dee Dubin said only family groups will be sent to each location, and work will be done on a case-by-case basis.
She said they hope to be able to set up members with volunteers for dates in early June.
The service is open to seniors who are current members of Ark Valley Helping Hands and includes chores like raking, cleaning out flower beds, hooking up hoses, setting up patio furniture and planting flowers.
Volunteers will be asked to practice social distancing, not enter homes and take their own tools.
“We’ll be very careful on restrictions,” Dubin said.
Those who would like to receive services or volunteer to help out can contact Sara Ward at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org.
