Salida Soup celebrated its 50th dinner Thursday by awarding $850 to S.A.V.E. Salida, a proposed seed library for the city and surrounding area.
Salida Soup is a local micro-granting program, which raises money through a community potluck dinner at which each attendee contributes $5 to the “soup pot.” Attendees then vote to award the money to one of three programs looking for funding.
About 100 people attending the event Thursday contributed $500, while Howl Mercantile donated $100 and an anonymous donor gave $250.
The two other groups that presented requests for funding were elevateHER, an outdoor program for young women which was seeking funding for its fall program; and the Salida High School drama team, who wants to fully produce one act of Hamlet in December in Denver.
“This has been one of our best groups of presenters tonight,” Mark Monroe, one of the founders of Salida Soup, said.
Groups submit requests for funding to Monroe and Jimmy Sellars of Sellars Project Space and the Partnership for Community Action, and they select three to present during the dinner.
“We started the project in June 2015,” Monroe said. “Jimmy came up with the idea, seeing a need for smaller loans to groups in the area.”
Monroe said that while they took this past summer off, the dinners have taken place almost every month for the past four years.
He said they found that fall and winter tends to bring in more people, since it’s more “soup season” during cooler weather.
“The heart of the program is the presenters,” Monroe said. “We ask them to market themselves, and if they do their due diligence, we have upwards of 200 people show up, although we usually average about 100 to 125.”
Monroe said he estimates they have raised between $20,000 and $30,000 for the local programs since 2015.
In the future, Monroe and Seller hope to help spread the program to other communities, such as Leadville, Westcliffe and Del Norte. Monroe said they have already had people contact them with interest in starting the program in their communities.
For more information on Salida Soup, visit salidasoup.org.
