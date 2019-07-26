Chaffee County Public Health will offer free Diabetes Prevention Program classes starting Aug. 20 in Salida and Aug. 21 in Buena Vista.
The Diabetes Prevention Program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been shown to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes, Public Health officials said in a press release.
People with prediabetes have higher than normal blood glucose levels, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and are at increased risk for serious health problems such as stroke and heart disease. Progression from prediabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years.
The 2017 National Diabetes Statistics Report states that one in three Americans are prediabetic. Nearly 90 percent of people with prediabetes don’t know they have it. Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of prediabetes, including:
• Being overweight.
• Being physically active less than three times per week.
• Having a parent, brother or sister with Type 2 diabetes.
• Being older than age 40.
• Being a man.
• If you’re a woman, having a history of gestational diabetes.
You can find out if you are at-risk for prediabetes by taking the online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org and a blood test can tell you for sure.
The good news is that prediabetes can be reversed. The sooner a person is diagnosed and takes action, the more likely they’ll be able to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.
The Diabetes Prevention Program is a scientifically proven lifestyle change program based on research with prediabetics hat showed a 58 percent reduction in the number of new cases of diabetes overall and a 71 percent reduction in new cases for those older than age 60.
Through healthier eating, increased physical activity and 2.2 pounds of weight loss, the diabetes risk can be reduced by 13 percent. The eligibility criteria for participation in the Diabetes Prevention Program include:
• Age 18 or older.
• Body mass index of more than 25.
• Diagnosis of prediabetes based on:
Fasting blood glucose (range 100-125 mg/dl), or
2-hour glucose (range 140-199 mg/dl), or
HbA1c (range 5.7-6.4), or
Previous gestational diabetes
For more information and to sign up for the free Diabetes Prevention Program classes, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
Past participants in the local Diabetes Prevention Program have made these comments:
“Through sensible and sustainable eating changes, consistent food tracking and increased physical activity, I’ve lost over 12 percent of my starting body weight and nearly 50 pounds. I’m not done yet.”
“The DPP class exceeded my expectations. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Weight loss was faster and easier than I expected, and lots of changes will be easier to maintain in the future. The support is what keeps me motivated to keep trying. It has been a life-changer for me these past four months.”
“Before joining the DPP, I was losing my balance and eyesight and also had shooting pains in my feet and legs. My blood pressure was 250/120 and my hemoglobin A1c was over 10. My BP is now under control, no balance or eyesight issues and my HA1c is down to 6.4.”
“I am thrilled to report that my A1c dropped from 5.9 to 5.7 in just three months. My husband’s dropped from 6.0 to 5.7 in that same amount of time. We are so grateful for the DPP classes and how they have helped us regain our health.”
“I was headed for a liver biopsy in December if my liver ‘numbers’ did not improve. My doctor suspected fatty liver disease and told me this was a painful test to endure. Needless to say, I was motivated to change my lifestyle. Following five months in the DPP classes, all liver ‘numbers’ are in the normal ranges, and a liver biopsy won’t be needed at this time. I also dropped the most weight in my class with a 13.1 percent weight loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.