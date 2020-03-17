Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $13.50.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 719-530-8980.
As of Monday, congregate meals were still scheduled to take place with the following menus.
Congregate meals/Meals on Wheels:
Tuesday: Chili con carne, whole wheat crackers, broccoli, raisin nut cup, apple and cornbread.
Thursday: Swiss broccoli pasta, five-way vegetables, salad with light ranch dressing, banana and Mitzie’s whole wheat rolls.
Friday: Chicken à la king, smashed red potatoes, asparagus, salad with light ranch dressing, apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
