Chaffee County Women Who Care celebrated its first anniversary this month after donating more than $38,000 to local charitable causes during the group’s first year.
To start its second year, the group recently granted more than $11,000 to elevateHER, a nonprofit that provides mentoring, team-building, self-esteem-enhancing outdoor activities for teen girls in Chaffee County, a press release reported.
Each Women Who Care member pledges to donate $100 four times a year for a total commitment of $400 per year. At each of four meetings during the year members vote on a charity to receive the entire group’s donation – $100 multiplied by the number of women in the group.
“There are many of us in Chaffee County who want to join together to enable our charitable gifts to have real impact for local agencies who are on the front lines providing for many needs in our communities,” said Beverly Van Kampen, who leads the group along with several Steering Committee members.
At the first Women Who Care meeting in October 2018 in Salida, 62 women became members. Seven more joined in the next few days, so they were able to make their first donation of $6,900 to Planned Parenthood for STD testing and treatment.
At the second meeting in January in Buena Vista, membership grew to 91, and the women awarded $9,100 to The Imagination Library, a pre-school literacy program serving both Buena Vista and Salida and sponsored in part by local Rotary Clubs.
The group topped 100 members at its April meeting in Salida, when they awarded $10,500 to Alpine Achievers for help in renovating space in Poncha Springs for a preschool day care center.
The fourth meeting in July in Buena Vista awarded $11,900 to Ark Valley Helping Hands, which provides practical help and personal contacts to seniors so they can age in their own homes for as long as possible.
Women Who Care welcomes new members. Van Kampen said the group offers an opportunity for women who want 100 percent of their donations to go directly to a local charity and make an immediate, direct impact in Chaffee County communities.
For more information, contact Van Kampen at 616-502-0521 or beverlyvankampen@gmail.com.
