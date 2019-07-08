Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension:
Tuesday: Pueblo beef stew with sour cream and whole wheat crackers, served with seasoned Brussels sprouts, tossed vegetable salad and a banana.
Thursday: Chili relleno bake with corn and zucchini Mexicana, whole wheat tortillas, salsa, tossed salad with a lemon wedge and plums.
Friday: Corned beef sandwich on rye bread with Swiss cheese served with creamy coleslaw, a banana and roasted unsalted peanuts.
