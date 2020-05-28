Karen RayAnn Wilkins of Salida recently was named to the spring dean’s list at Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
A 2019 Salida High School graduate, Wilkins is majoring in elementary education.
She is the daughter of Brandon and Desirae Wilkins.
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.