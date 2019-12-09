Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Tuesday: Roast pork loin, brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, orange spiced carrots, orange and Mitzie’s whole wheat dinner roll with butter.
Thursday: Smothered chicken, cornbread stuffing, peas and carrots, cauliflower and broccoli, applesauce Waldorf salad and whole wheat bread and butter.
Friday: Pot roast, brown gravy, baby carrots, new potatoes, green beans, cantaloupe, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida High School
Monday: Italian sausage sandwich, Tuscan cauliflower, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Roasted pork dinner, mashed sweet potatoes, biscuit, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pizza, bacon ranch broccoli, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Coney Island dog, picnic-style coleslaw, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Chicken tacos, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Mac and cheese with ham, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pizza, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Longfellow Elementary School
Monday: Mac and cheese, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Chicken patty and mashed potatoes, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Enchiladas, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chef’s soup, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
