Children should draw a picture of the weather they like best in the summer and what they like to do on a day like that.
Drawings should be on unlined paper and may be in pencil, crayon or marker.
On the back, include the child’s name, age, grade for the 2019-2020 school year, the school they attend and a description of the picture if desired.
Drawings can be scanned or photographed and sent via email to staff@themountainmail.com, or they can be delivered to the office at 125 E. Second St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
