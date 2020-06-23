Caleb Richardson, a 2018 Salida High School graduate, recently was named to the spring dean’s list with distinction at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
To be named to the dean’s list with distinction, students must earn a grade-point average between 3.6 and 3.84, a press release stated.
A biology and health major, Richardson is the son of Seth and Susan Richardson of Salida.
