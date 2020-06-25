Salida Community Center, 305 F St., will distribute food to people in need at 10 a.m. July 1.
The center serves all of Chaffee County and western Fremont County, including Howard, Cotopaxi and Coaldale, a press release stated.
Food available includes meat, canned goods, vegetables, bread and pastries. Colorado Central Humanists will distribute toiletry items like shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper.
Center volunteers will distribute food through the The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) administered by Care and Share of Colorado Springs. TEFAP is a federal program that provides low-income residents with extra food each month at no cost.
To be eligible for TEFAP, an applicant’s current maximum weekly household income is $480.38 with $170 increments for every additional family member. The maximum annual household income is $24,980 with $8,840 for every additional family member.
Food is also available through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a federal program that provides low-income seniors, ages 60 and older, with extra food monthly at no cost.
Proof of income is not required, and because of COVID-19 attendees will not be asked to sign any papers. Volunteers will only ask for one’s name, address and number of people in his or her household.
Attendees are asked to remain in their cars, where volunteers will deliver food to them. Cars should pull up in front of the building and pull forward as soon as cars in front have pulled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.