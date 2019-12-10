More than two dozen Chaffee County nonprofit organizations and causes will get a boost in their funding today from Colorado Gives Day, an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online donations.
ColoradoGives.org is the platform created by Community First Foundation, which offers Colorado nonprofits a way to increase donations, connect with supporters and gain exposure for their mission online.
More than 2,500 Colorado nonprofits are featured on the website, and every organization is checked for its legitimacy and transparency by Community First Foundation.
One of the local organizations is Chaffee Housing Trust, which provides affordable home opportunities for those with limited incomes. It began in 2008 as a result of rising home prices. In 2018, the nonprofit completed Old Stage Road rowhouses at Two Rivers, which provided permanently affordable housing for eight families.
Read McCulloch, executive director, said Colorado Gives Day is essential for helping cover the costs of construction.
“(Colorado Gives Day) gives nonprofits an opportunity to broadcast their mission to a wider audience and gain support,” McCulloch said.
According to ColoradoGives.org, since its inception in 2007, the event has raised more than $296 million for Colorado nonprofits. The site encourages charitable giving by providing detailed information about nonprofits and the most convenient ways to support them digitally.
Another local nonprofit, Ark-Valley Humane Society, established in 1991, promises in its mission statement to ensure the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care.
Johny Sandoval, operations manager, said donations greatly help provide more care to shelter residents. However, if potential supporters are unable to donate, then spending time with the animals and interacting with them will also provide enrichment to their lives.
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is a nonprofit founded in 1996 that strives to “inspire a conservation ethic by providing educational opportunities and experiences” to those who live in the Upper Arkansas Valley. Like Ark-Valley Humane Society, volunteering is an essential aspect of GARNA’s structure.
Dominique Naccarato, executive director of GARNA, said this period of time is crucial for nonprofits.
“At the end of the year, (Colorado Gives Day) is important for us to make up for any budget shortfalls, and to give us a leg up as we move in to 2020,” Naccarato said.
Another local nonprofit, The Alliance, provides survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with crisis intervention, legal advocacy, adult and youth support counseling, community education and short- and long-term housing assistance. All services are free and confidential, and The Alliance has several Spanish-speaking advocates on staff.
“Colorado Gives Day is one of our most important fundraisers of the year. Donations help us do more to support the community and ensure we are empowering victims through education, direct services and social change” Rachel Holder, executive director of The Alliance, said in a press release.
“Our goal is to raise $5,000 this year, which allows for flexible client assistance in our budget. We also want to be eligible for a portion of the $1.5 million Incentive Fund.”
Colorado Gives Day features a $1.5 million Incentive Fund. Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day will receive a portion of the fund, increasing the value of every dollar donated.
Other Chaffee County nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day include Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Buena Vista Heritage, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Salida Aspen Concerts, Salida Council for the Arts, Chaffee Arts, Ark Valley Helping Hands, elevateHER, Central Colorado Humanists, Achieve Inc.;
Center for Independence, Chaffee Childcare Initiative, Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, Colorado Farm to Table, Full Circle Restorative Justice, Guidestone Colorado, Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc., KHEN Radio, Neighbor to Neighbor Volunteers/The Chaffee Shuttle, Caring & Sharing and Valley to Vallley Senior Care Center.
For more information and to donate to any of the local charities, visit coloradogives.org/chaffeegives/organizations.
