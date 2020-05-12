Guidestone Colorado will conduct plant sales May 16 and June 6, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the organization will switch to offering preorders online at GuidestoneColorado.org.
For the May sale, basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce and tomatoes will be available. Buyers can order online through Friday.
Additional quantities of vegetables will be available at the June plant sale. In addition to the vegetables available May 16, cucumbers, peppers, additional tomato varieties and zucchini will be sold.
Preorders for the June 6 sale will be accepted from May 30-June 5.
Buyers can pick up their preordered plants from 1-4 p.m. both days of the sale at the community and school farm on Holman Avenue. Guidestone will observe 6-foot social distancing requirements and asks buyers to please wear a mask.
For more information, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.