Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Tuesday: Ham and beans, collard greens, cornbread and orange juice.
Thursday: Salmon patties, steamed brown rice with parsley, mixed vegetables, tangerine, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice pilaf, seasoned asparagus, chilled apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida High School:
Monday: Cheeseburger, picnic-style baked beans and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Kati kati chicken, rice and veggie pilaf and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Mexicorn and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Spaghetti, Parmesan peas, breadsticks and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Burrito and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese with ham and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Longfellow Elementary School
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Burrito and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Kati kati chicken and fresh fruit and salad bar.
