The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will again be offered in Salida by appointment.
Families should have a combined income of less than $56,000 to be eligible for assistance.
The program will be in the basement of Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., to provide free income-tax return preparation between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Tax preparation includes federal and state returns, free e-filing and direct deposit of income tax refunds.
For married couples to e-file a joint return, both spouses must be present.
Taxpayers should take all of their 2019 tax records, including W-2 and 1099 forms, a copy of their 2018 tax return if possible, photo identification and Social Security cards for themselves and Social Security cards for all dependents.
If child-care expenses are to be claimed, take the provider’s tax identification number or Social Security number.
For direct deposit of refunds, take a check or deposit slip for the deposit account.
Information on health insurance will not be required this year.
To reserve a date and time in Salida, call 719-239-4942.
Each tax return is estimated to take about an hour.
