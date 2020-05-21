In observance of Memorial Day, Salida Community Center volunteers will place American flags in front of businesses that signed up earlier in the year.
“Finding something to celebrate in this year of coronavirus is not easy,” the center said in a press release. “We at the Community Center would like to make a celebration and salute to all the people who have gone on before us.”
The flag program is a major fundraiser for the center, but contributions are voluntary. Although it may be too late to enroll in the flag program for Memorial Day, businesses can still participate in other national holidays by emailing salidacommunitycenter@yahoo.com or calling 719- 539-3351.
