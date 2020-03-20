Chaffee County Community Foundation is postponing all March trainings. We will assess our April trainings and events at the end of the month.
Bookmark our events page to stay up-to-date on rescheduled events.
Curious about the local response to coronavirus? Follow Chaffee County Public Health’s dedicated COVID-19 Facebook page.
CCCF is facilitating Chaffee food plan
We have been hired by Guidestone Colorado to facilitate a community food systems strategic planning process. The goals of this plan are to engage a deep cross section of Chaffee residents on what they want their food system to look like.
How do we increase accessibility of locally-produced foods? What investments can we as a community make in building a resilient and robust food system?
Give your input – take our 5-minute survey.
Emergency Response Fund
We launched the ERF during the Decker Fire. Now we are facing the public health challenge of COVID-19. Chaffee County will continue to face these disasters and emergencies – help us build a local resource that can respond to each one as it occurs. CCCF charges no administrative fees, and money is available for qualified emergency preparedness, response and recovery for individuals, families, businesses and organizations.
Support our Business Partners
Our Business Partner program seeks to increase philanthropic resources for Chaffee nonprofits by working closely with local businesses and their customers. Business Donations work to simplify giving for business owners, while 1 percent For the Community offers customers a chance to give back through their purchases. Learn more about the Business Partner Program at
https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/
