Chaffee County Public Health will host free training on how to administer Narcan from 6-7 p.m. March 11 at Buena Vista Drug, 403 U.S. 24 in Buena Vista.
The training is free and open to the public. Participants will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed.
Everyone who takes the training will receive a free Narcan kit.
Narcan is an emergency anti-overdose treatment used to reverse life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose. Opioids include illicit drugs such as heroin but also common prescription pain medicines such as Percocet, Vicodin and Oxycontin as well as the powerful synthetic opioid Fentanyl.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that between 1999 and 2016 more than 350,000 people in the U.S. died from an opioid overdose.
“Narcan is a proven way to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose,” Mike Orrill, Chaffee County Public Health, said. “And that someone could be a loved one who has accidently ingested too many of their pain pills or a child who got into their parent’s medicine cabinet or the person sitting next to you in church.
“The opioid crisis has gotten so severe that we need all hands on deck to combat it. In the past, first-responders were typically the only ones who carried Narcan. Now, with the opioid epidemic growing in scope, more and more people are being encouraged to carry Narcan and know how to use it.”
Class size is limited to 15. Register by contacting Orrill at 719-221-5418 or morrill@chaffeecounty.org.
