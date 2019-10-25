Volunteers are needed for trail restoration work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today behind the baseball fields at Marvin Park.
The project is being conducted by Salida Trails Ecological Restoration Project and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, according to a press release.
Participants will mitigate erosion to stabilize the hillside between the river and trail by planting native species.
Participants should meet at the east end of the dirt parking lot next to the baseball fields at Marvin Park, 900 W. First St. Anyone who arrives after 10:15 a.m. should look for the group on the trail behind the fields.
Volunteers should take work gloves and a hand trowel or shovel if available. Some tools will be provided.
Workers should dress for the weather, bring water and sunscreen.
Sign up at forms.gle/Tx1ZzoLocZoYGesU8 or email info@garna.org.
