He farms insight for children.
He sows haziyappy and harvests joy.
He narrates tall tales for short people.
Like theater for the ears, he tickles imagination.
Their merriment validates him, for a child’s giggle levitates happiness,
And suspends reality. It percolates, saturates, elevates, takes flight, hangs in the air
And for a moment in time, trapped in the alphabet, drunk on words
Everything feels
All right.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard
