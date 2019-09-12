Ark Valley Helping Hands will host a volunteer training meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sun Room at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Current volunteers and others who want to get involved are encouraged to attend, according to a press release.
The Sun Room is mostly easily accessed by entering the back of the church.
For more information call 719-530-1198.
