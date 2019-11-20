Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 will host its Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the lodge, 148 E. Second St.
The fair is open to the public with creative vendors and lots of items for the holiday season. Enter through the side ramp.
Santa Claus will be in attendance from noon until 1:30 p.m.
For more information call Linda Cardinelli at 719-530-8697 or Linda DeLuca at 719-539-6356.
