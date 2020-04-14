Salida Community Center Director Elaine Allemang reported 13 pallets of food were picked up in Colorado Springs Monday for The Emergency Food Assistance Program and Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
TEFAP is a free federal program administered by Care and Share in Colorado Springs that supplies extra food each month for people living on a low income.
CSFP is a free federal program that provides low-income seniors, age 60 and older, with extra food each month.
Salida Community Center will distribute the food at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The center serves Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
Proof of income will not be requested. Because of COVID-19, requesters will not be asked to sign any papers.
“We will only ask name, address and number of in your household,” the center wrote in an email.
“We are aware that at this time there are a large number of people that are not able to work due to COVID-19. Please take advantage of this food program.”
Requesters are asked to remain in their vehicles as food will be delivered to them. Traffic will be directed.
Volunteers will stand in front of Salida Community Center at 305 F St.
Vehicles will pull up in front of the building, pulling forward as soon as cars in front are loaded and have driven away.
The center asks participants for their patience so everyone can be kept safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.