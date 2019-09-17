Those who have served in the U.S. military at times when there were no conflicts are now eligible to join the American Legion, thanks to a bill signed July 30 by President Donald Trump.
“Previously to join the American Legion, a person had to have served during a conflict,” said Joe Beakey, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 in Salida. “This new LEGION Act says if you served in the military and it wasn’t during a conflict you can still join.”
Those interested in joining can contact Beakey at 719-539-4971.
The LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act) also opens the door for approximately 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously were not eligible.
The bill declares the United States has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. That declaration was sought as a way to honor approximately 1,600 U.S. service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war.
“Recognizing the service of these wartime veterans is the right thing to do and is long overdue,” said Brett Reistad, American Legion national commander. “The families of those killed or wounded during these wartime acts should take pride in knowing that we recognize their sacrifice and service.
“Moreover we are proud to welcome any of the 6 million living veterans from the previously unrecognized periods into our organization and call them Legionnaires.”
The law’s journey began Feb. 14 when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) introduced S. 504 along with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina). A companion measure, H.R. 1641, was introduced in the House by Reps. Lou Correa (D-California) and Ben Cline (R-Virginia).
Reistad said existing American Legion membership applications are in the process of being updated but can still be used. In the meantime, prospective Legionnaires and recruiters should write LEGION Act in the eligibility date section of the American Legion membership applications if they fall outside previous war eras.
The act also opens eligibility for Legion family members to Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
