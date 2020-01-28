Seven local students recently were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Colorado State University-Pueblo.
The students are Haley McCoy, Elizabeth McQueen, Michelle C. Pelino, Marleigh R. Tranthen, Kyler R. Weaver, Rebecca R. Webb and Jacob J. Wood.
The list recognizes undergraduates who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
McQueen, Tranthen, Webb and Wood earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, a press release stated.
