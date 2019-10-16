The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Mountain Club will host a Volunteer Open House & Appreciation event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The public is invited to attend the free event to celebrate the achievements of public land volunteers in the Arkansas Valley, learn about future volunteer opportunities and meet public lands agency representatives, a press release stated.
“The Arkansas Valley volunteers contributed 6,800 hours to projects on BLM lands in the Royal Gorge Field Office this year,” Keith Berger, field manager, said.
“The efforts of over 700 volunteers have furthered our goals in providing high-quality recreational opportunities on public lands. Their work in places like Fourmile, Salida Mountain Trails and Seep Springs, among others, makes the area a draw for visitors and improves the quality of life for residents.”
The event will include door prizes donated by Absolute Bikes, Tomken Machine and Salida Mountain Sports and light refreshments, and those 21 and older will receive a free beer voucher from Eddyline Brewery in Buena Vista.
For questions, email Lisa Mellick, volunteer and partnership coordinator, at lisamellick@cmc.org.
