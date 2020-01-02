Opening the Door to 2020
A new year, a new decade is about to begin,
Shutting the door on 2019, opening 2020 with a definite win.
Hoping for new beginnings and a new hope for us,
For a better year as we move forward without a fuss.
Happy to be hopeful and thankful today,
Glad to have foresight for a new, happy day.
Feeling God’s blessings as we open this door,
Walking into 2020 feeling positive thoughts we adore.
So, walk with me hand in hand into this new time,
Thankful that God has brought us here feels truly sublime.
Let’s be positive and thankful as we approach this year,
Giving God the glory as this year 2020 begins to appear.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
