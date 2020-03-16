Photos tell the story about how people are coping with current events. With COVID-19 in mind, we would like to know what the community is doing to cope with social distancing.
We are looking for photos of family game night, dinners at home and other any other activities our readers can think of.
Anyone who has a story to tell through photos is asked to email photos to Managing Editor Paul Goetz at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
Please include your name and a description of what the people in the photo are doing, along with their names. Also include information about how you can be contacted; that information will not be published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.