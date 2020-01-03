The Alzheimer’s Association will present a free Legal & Financial Planning program from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The workshop is offered in partnership with the Partnership for Community Action and Ark Valley Equality Network.
For those who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia, the time for legal and financial planning is now.
The program will be presented by Ann Carter, regional director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Southern Colorado, and Myka Landryt, elder law attorney. A representative from the Area Agency on Aging will also be available to answer questions about senior services in Chaffee County.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Carter at 719-3972-5983 or acarter@alz.org.
