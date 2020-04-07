Solvista Health and Chaffee County Public Health create a survey to “check in” with community members and see how they are doing during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Data collected will be used to target resources to what community members need, according to a press release.
A link to the survey can be found on the Solvista and Chaffee County Public Health Facebook pages or solvistahealthex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9meyCtzHcnkRbTL.
