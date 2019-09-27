The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee announced it will open the program’s fall grant cycle Oct. 3 and will host an information session on Oct. 7.
Community organizations and others interested in applying for funding are encouraged to attend the session from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 7 at the County Administrative Offices, 104 Crestone Ave. Applicants will learn about eligibility requirements and grant criteria, according to a press release.
The fall grant cycle is open to four kinds of work: forest health and fire resilience planning; conservation easements; agricultural programs; and recreation management projects.
An estimated $748,000 will be available this year for programs and projects.
Chaffee Common Ground is a conservation funding program designed to address landscape challenges as the community grows and changes. Revenues are generated by a 0.25 percent sales tax approved by voters in November 2018 (Ballot Issue 1A).
The program is overseen by a seven-member Citizens Advisory Committee appointed by county commissioners in April.
Ongoing funding is available for multiyear projects. Future funding opportunities will include wildfire mitigation projects, agricultural landowner enhancement projects and work related to recreation management planning.
Visit chaffeecommonground.org for more information and click on Grantee Info for program guidelines.
The online application portal will open Oct. 3, and applications will be due Oct. 30.
A call-in option is available to participate in the Oct. 7 information session: Call 605-475-4941 and use access code 797025.
Funding recommendations by the Citizens Advisory Committee are subject to approval by the Board of County Commissioners. Awards will be announced in December.
