Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Most are served with bread and butter. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Menus
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, buttered spinach, hard-boiled egg, apple and whole wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: California veggie bake, spinach salad with egg and light Italian dressing, pear, citrus cup, oatmeal raisin cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Salisbury steak, brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, nectarine and whole wheat bread.
