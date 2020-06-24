Faith Marie Spino of Salida recently was named to the spring president’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.
Spino is majoring in secondary education.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average, according to a press release.
