Meals on Wheels Menus
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Most are served with bread and butter. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Spinach lasagna, green beans, salad with light Italian dressing, banana and whole wheat bead with butter.
Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, lettuce and tomato, confetti salad, beef barley soup and orange juice.
Friday: Chicken à la king, smashed red potatoes, seasoned asparagus, salad with light ranch dressing, apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.