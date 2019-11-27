Kids ages 5-18 can register now for the Salida Circus New Year’s Camp, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 3 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Campers will have the opportunity to train on trapeze, silks, lyra, aerial, cube, stilts, juggling, tumbling, rolling globe and more, according to a press release.
The camp will conclude with a performance at noon Jan 3.
To register, email info@thesalidacircus.com.
