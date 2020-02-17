Salida Boys & Girls Club is ahead of schedule for moving into its new location, 709 Palmer St., former home of Exer-Flex Health & Fitness.
The move is expected to be completed March 2. Although the move was planned to take place during the next three weekends, Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said the club was 70 percent finished by the end of the day Saturday.
While ahead of schedule, the organization still needs volunteers for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays. The minimum age to volunteer is 14.
Those interested in volunteering should call Debbie Payton at 207-756-1570.
