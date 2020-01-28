Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Meals on Wheels/congregate meals
Tuesday: Bratwurst with onions and cabbage, oven browned potatoes, peas and carrots and an orange.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, whipped potatoes with beef gravy, chopped spinach, orange and a bran muffin.
Friday: Hot turkey sandwich, whipped potatoes, asparagus amandine, pineapple mandarin compote and a banana.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Jen’s pizza, green beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Loaded potato cheddar soup, seasoned breadstick, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken enchilada casserole, golden sweet corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Deb’s pizza, Tuscan veggies, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: All-beef franks, picnic-style baked beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Tuesday: Hot dog, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Sloppy joe, tater tots, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty with mashed potatoes, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
