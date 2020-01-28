Bailey Golden of Salida recently was named to the fall semester dean’s list with high honors at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois.
Golden is a freshman majoring in nursing.
The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher while completing a minimum of 12 semester hours. Students recognized with high honors have earned a perfect 4.0, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.