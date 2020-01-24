A private whiskey tasting with Salida Mayor P.T. Wood, an art class with artist PJ Bergin and an exclusive wine and cheese tasting with Sarah Gartzman at The Biker and The Baker are among silent auction items at the 35th Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy Feb. 8 in Buena Vista.
The fundraiser for The Alliance will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
In addition to the silent auction, attendees will enjoy lots of chocolate, sweet and savory food samples from Arkansas Valley restaurants, wine and beer samples and music.
The Alliance works to empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence through direct service, education and social change, a press release stated. All profits from Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy will directly benefit The Alliance’s programs, which have helped more than 1,200 women, men and children in Chaffee County during the past five years.
The Chaffee Shuttle will provide round-trip free transportation to the event for a limited number of attendees from Salida. Those who want to use the shuttle service can email chocolatechaffee@gmail.com.
Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at alliancechaffee.org/thealliance-events/, or tickets can be purchased at the door for $25.
To learn more about the Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, visit alliancechaffee.org/thealliance-events/.
Sponsors for the event include The Chaffee County Times, Heart of the Rockies Radio, High Country Bank, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association/Tri-State Energy Generation, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Jenna Mazzucca and Surf Hotel.
