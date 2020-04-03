Ark-Valley Humane Society will host a drive-through pet food and supply drive April 10 to help alleviate financial hardship affecting pet owners during COVID-19 restrictions.
Drop-offs can be made at the Salida shelter at 247 W. U.S. 50 between 9 and 11 a.m. and the Buena Vista shelter, 701 Gregg Drive, between 1 and 3 p.m.
Anyone who would like to contribute but cannot do so in person may purchase items online and have them delivered to AVHS in Buena Vista, a press release stated.
Items needed include:
• Unopened bags of dry pet food for cats or dogs, kittens or puppies.
• Canned pet food for cats or dogs, kittens or puppies.
• Cat litter.
Anyone who is experiencing an urgent need for pet food is asked to call Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737.
