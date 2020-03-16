Ellie Richardson, a 2019 Salida High School graduate, was named to the honors program at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
She is majoring in history.
The honors program provides academically talented undergraduate students cross-disciplinary experiences, participation in an intellectual community devoted to discussion and dialogue and special projects and courses that challenge the mind, a press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.