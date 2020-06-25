140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1880: A Santa Fe dispatch of June 19 to the Denver Tribune says, “It is now believed that danger of an uprising of the Navajos has passed. General Buell reports from Fort Wingate that on June 12 he had a council with head war chief Marriano, head peace chief Mantlito and a great many sub-chiefs and old men, at Fort Defiance. They acknowledged to him that some of their young men had been behaving badly but denied that they had a council with the Utes recently at Tierra Amarilla.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 25, 1920: It costs nearly $600 per mile to build and maintain the public highways of Colorado, according to figures given out last night by Robert G. Higgins, chairman of the Colorado Good Roads Association, who was in Salida Wednesday evening on business connected with the state board of capital managers, of which he is president.
“The sixty-two counties will collect $3,637,000 for road purposes in 1920,” said Mr. Higgins. “This is for local purposes only. Besides this the counties receive one-half of the automobile tax. This tax will amount to $800,000 of which the counties will receive $400,000. This makes $4,000,000 approximately, that the counties will have for their own use as they see fit.”
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 26, 1945: Tokyo reported that a 200 ship American invasion fleet is off Okinawa today, and Premier Kantaro Suzuki, criticized at home for his conduct of the war, called on his people to sacrifice their lives freely in the coming decisive battle of Japan.
One enemy broadcast speculated that American invasion forces may land on the Amami and Kikai islands, 110 miles northeast of Okinawa, to gain further bases before striking at Japan itself.
“The life and death of any individual Japanese,” said Suzuki in a statement to his nation, “is no longer worth giving consideration.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1970: A citation for “outstanding contributions” in preventing water pollution has been awarded to the Climax Molybdenum Co. mine at Climax, Colo. by the Colorado Water Pollution Control Commission. The mine is operated by the Molybdenum and Special Metals Division of AMAX (American Metal Climax Inc.).
The Climax mine is located in central Colorado at an elevation of 11,200 feet above sea level on the Continental Divide. The headwaters of the Arkansas and Eagle River flow the mine property.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1995: The Arkansas River is expected to peak once more at close to 5,000 cubic feet per second through Brown’s Canyon Friday due to staggered releases by the Bureau of Reclamation,
The bureau released 300 cfs yesterday at 9 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. from Twin Lakes. They will repeat the releases again today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.