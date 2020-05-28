Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Someone Somewhere” through June 1. In this Parisian bittersweet romance, warehouse employee Rémy (François Civil) and research assistant Mélanie (Ana Girardot) have never met, but they live parallel lives. As they stumble through psychotherapy, dating apps, fainting spells and family visits, the seemingly star-crossed duo orbit around each other but remain just out of reach. French with English subtitles. Virtual tickets are $10 at salidasteamplant.com. A portion of ticket sales are returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screening of “RBG,” a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, through May 31. Tickets are $5 and available at salidasteamplant.com.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Life Itself,” a documentary about film critic and social commentator Roger Ebert, through June 11. Tickets cost $5 at salidasteamplant.com.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
All day throughout May – Celebrate our students and seniors during their last month of school. Decorate your yard, window or a tree to show your support for all kids in the community. Make it extra flashy with lights, posters, banners, pinwheels, flamingos, whatever you have.
Today
6 p.m. – Chaffee County Housing + Health Initiative hosts a Zoom storytelling event, “Home: Six Stories from Chaffee County.” The event includes a free takeout dinner from a local restaurant for each participant. Registration is free but will close at 3 p.m. To register, visit housinghealthchaffee.org/dinnerandamovie.
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
7 p.m. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a free Learn to Hunt webinar series on Zoom. This week’s topic is big game hunting tactics. Register at bit.ly/LearnToHuntCPW. Additional webinars will take place every Thursday through June 11.
Friday
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
Saturday
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on June 6. Plants available are basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini.
3-4 p.m. – Salida High School drama team performs “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” via Zoom. To view the show, a donation should be made to the drama team. For information visit SalidaDrama.com.
Sunday
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on June 6. Plants available are basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini.
3 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society hosts a virtual concert, “From My Life: Musical Memoirs,” performed by pianist Jo Boatright. Visit waldenchambermusic.org to view the concert via YouTube.
Salida
3-4 p.m. – Salida High School drama team performs “Clue On Air,” broadcast by KHEN radio 106.9 FM. The performance is based on the movie “Clue,” which was based on the board game.
Monday
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on June 6. Plants available are basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders are available.
Tuesday
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on June 6. Plants available are basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini.
Buena Vista & Salida
2-5 p.m. – The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County geranium sale pickup at Buena Vista Library, 131 Linderman Ave., or Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Flowers must have been preordered online. Call Ellen Olson at 719-395-4855.
