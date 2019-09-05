Today
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Beginner two-step and swing dance at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Line dancing at 7:30 p.m. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Ridout for info: 918-902-6094.
Salida
4:30-9:30 p.m. – Free Boddy Jam at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., is a musical celebration in honor of late Salidan William Boddy. The event features live music and a silent auction, with proceeds to be used to fund William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarships.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Sixth annual Boots & Bolos at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., features a live comedy show, live auction, complimentary libations, appetizers and more. The event is a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
Leadville
6 p.m. – Community Dinner at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St. Take a dish or host a table. 719-286-3396.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Spirit Hike, an 8- to 11-mile hike with nature-based mindfulness meditation. Meet at north parking area of Salida Safeway at 7:30 a.m. for carpooling. For more information, call Lisa at SoulTerra, 970-531-0574.
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
5:30-6:45 p.m. – Fiber Arts Exhibition Opening and Film at the Paquette Gallery in Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free and open to the public, the event is an opportunity to meet artists, vote on the People’s Choice Award and watch the documentary “Interlacements: Threads and Lives.” The exhibition will be displayed throughout the month.
5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Singing Circle at Yoga Tonic, 132 E. First St. No experience necessary. $5-10 suggested donation.
6 p.m. – Americana duo Pint & A Half performs at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7-8 p.m. – La Pompe plays American jazz, gypsy folk, vintage blues, French ballads and original songs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Musician Eric Levy performs at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
8 p.m. – Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns perform a lively rhythm and blues show at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9:30 a.m. – Paint/Puppets/Blue Rooster event at Watershed, 410 E. Main St., features painting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a puppet show at 11 a.m. and music by Blue Rooster at 12:30 p.m.
9 p.m. – Portland, Oregon, five-piece dance band World’s Finest performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Tickets are $10.
Leadville
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Community Market at the Treeline patio, 615 Harrison Ave.
6-8 p.m. – Save a Seat for Main Street at Tabor Opera House, 208 Harrison Ave. Cost is $10 per person and includes registration to the event, first beverage and a dessert. Tickets can be found on the Tabor Facebook page or at leadvilleusa.com.
Nathrop
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Metal Detecting Class at the Rock Doc, 17897 U.S. 285. Participants will learn about the equipment and get hands-on experience with a metal detector. A few detectors are available, or participants may take their own. Cost is $20 per person. Limited space is available, RSVP with cidy@therockdoc.net or by calling 719-539-2019.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park at Fifth and F streets.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Eighth annual Salida Fiber Festival at Riverside Park features vendors focused on all aspects of textiles, demonstrations, pop-up fashion shows, “make and take” activity tent, silent auction, food vendors and a beer garden. Free admission.
7 p.m. – Valley Cats perform at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7-10 p.m. – The Whippet Mothies perform at Salida Golf Club, 404 Grant St., sponsored by Snow Angel Bar & Grill.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
7 p.m. – The Sweet Lillies perform a free Americana show at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Eighth annual Salida Fiber Festival at Riverside Park features vendors focused on all aspects of textiles, demonstrations, pop-up fashion show, “make and take” activity tent, silent auction, food vendors and a beer garden. Free admission.
Monday
Salida
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 539-6495 or 966-5095 for reservations.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Intermediate two-step and swing dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Waltz lessons at 7:30 p.m. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Rideout for info: 918-902-6094.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic & Old-Time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Take instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information, call Carole Barnes at 719-395-6704.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club Community Potluck Luncheon at Howard Hall Community Center, 5510 CR 45. The main dish will be chili with all the fixings; take a side dish to share. $5 suggested donation. 719-942-3355.
Salida
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Salida Community Blood Drive at Salida Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St. Make an appointment by calling Vitalant Appointment Center at 1-800-365-0006, extension 2 or, visit vitalant.org and enter site code 0328. Walk-ins are welcome and will be worked in around scheduled appointments.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
Noon-2 p.m. – Young at Heart Monthly Luncheon Potluck for those older than 55 at Buena Vista Community Center Aspen Room, 715 E. Main St. For information, call Ron or Linda Rak at 303-456-9058.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 221-0157.
6-8 p.m. – Free Community Game Night at A Church, 419 D St., features a potluck and games for all ages.
7-8:30 p.m. – Darcie Smith presents Travelogue: Zambia, describing and showing pictures of her experiences on safari, Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Admission costs $5. Cash bar available.
