Today
Salida
5 p.m. – Robin Lore plays alternative, indie pop and folk rock at a free show at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St.
6 p.m. – Jazz group Mo’Champipple performs a free Thursdays at Six concert in Riverside Park.
7 p.m. – Bonnie Culpepper performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 124 N. F St.
Friday
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays his Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Spirit Hike, an 8- to 11-mile hike with nature-based mindfulness meditation. Meet at north parking area of Salida Safeway at 7:30 a.m. for carpooling. For more information, call Lisa at SoulTerra, 970-531-0574.
6 p.m. – Blue Recluse and The Outriders perform a joint show at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Robin Lore plays alternative, indie pop and folk rock at a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
9:30 p.m. – The Flying Balalaika Brothers perform at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. $3 cover charge.
Saturday
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-noon – Envision Chaffee County presents the first of four training sessions on the new, volunteer-based survey system, the Recreation Impacts Monitoring System, at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. The system is an app created by Colorado Mountain Club, intended to “map and monitor the county’s recreation system and sustainably manage it into the future.” To register, visit cmc.org/app.
6-9 p.m. – Annual Wine Club Appreciation Pig Roast at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, features music by the Wail’n Hennies. Tickets are $35 until July 19 or $40 at the door. Ticket includes dinner, a glass of wine and the music. Dinner is catered by Michelle Gapp, Kalamata Pit Catering. For reservations, call 719-539-6299.
Saguache
6-10 p.m. – Laura Goldhamer, Chimney Choir and a showing of the documentary “The Right to Rest” at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for students or military members and seniors.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. – 11th annual Salida Riverside Art and Music Festival in Riverside Park features juried art by national artists, sculpture, jewelry, leather, wood, photography, fiber and more, plus live music, food vendors and beer. Free admission.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Summer Gathering at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
4-8 p.m. – First Street Block Party features special activities at businesses along First Street in downtown Salida.
6 p.m. – Monthly gathering at A Church, 419 D St., features Rob Dubin presenting “9 Insights for an Extraordinary Life: Lessons Learned in 17 years Sailing Around the World.” The event also features a potluck dinner and live music by Zorro Plateado. Free and open to the public.
6 p.m. – Silent auction to raise funds for Boyd Dague, recently diagnosed with colon cancer, at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., also features a dinner provided by Mandy Struna and Scott Harrington.
7 p.m. – Calliope presents the musical “Elf” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $3 for kids and are available at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and at the door.
7 p.m. – Tejon Street Corner Thieves perform “fast-paced trashgrass and outlaw blues” at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – The Woodbird Brothers play a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents the Pacifica Quartet at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets cost $20 at salidaaspenconcerts.org and at the door. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free. Adults accompanying a student may purchase a discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Big Horn plays a free show of punk, ska-core, outlaw country and gypsy jazz at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
9:30 p.m. – The Flying Balalaika Brothers perform at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. $3 cover charge.
Sunday
Salida
10 a.m. – Salida Walking Tours and Central Colorado Humanists pair up for a 75-minute walking tour fundraiser for the Humanists through downtown Salida. The tour costs $20 and features stories about Salida’s past. Space is limited; reserve a spot at salidawalkingtours.com/book-online or by calling 719-497-9444.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – 11th annual Salida Riverside Art and Music Festival in Riverside Park features juried art by national artists, sculpture, jewelry, leather, wood, photography, fiber and more, plus live music, food vendors and beer. Free admission.
1 p.m. – Troublesome Creek Daredevils perform a free bluegrass show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
3 p.m. – Calliope presents the musical “Elf” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $3 for kids and are available at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and at the door.
4-7 p.m. – Pint & A Half performs an Americana/blues show at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Tuesday
Salida
10-11 a.m. – Tots on Tuesdays for kids ages 2-4 offers nature games, arts, crafts, stories, songs and discovery with Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Riverside Park. This week’s topic is Wild Animal Winter. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
6 p.m. – Sip N’ Paint with Saralee at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Cost is $35 or $25 for ages 12 and younger. For more information, call Saralee at 719-298-2487.
6-8 p.m. – Trivia night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Jean Muenchrath, author of “If I Live Until Morning,” talks about her experience in a mountaineering accident on Mount Whitney at Salida Mountain Sports, 110 N. F St.
Wednesday
Salida
10-11:30 a.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world in Riverside Park. This week’s topic is Critters with Wings. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
