Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Life Itself,” a documentary about film critic and social commentator Roger Ebert, through June 11. Tickets cost $5 at salidasteamplant.com.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “RBG,” a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, through June 14. Tickets cost $5 at salidasteamplant.com.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Blackfish,” a documentary about a performing orca that has killed several people while in captivity, through June 25. Tickets cost $5 at salidasteamplant.com.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Today
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on June 6. Plants available are basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini.
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
7 p.m. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a free Learn to Hunt webinar series on Zoom. This week’s topic is secondary draw, leftover licenses and over-the-counter licenses. Register at bit.ly/LearnToHuntCPW. The last webinar in the series will take place June 11.
Friday
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
1-4 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache hosts an online workshop, “Moon Magic, Embracing the Goddess Within,” presented by Suzanne Rougé. Registration is limited to 20 people. To register, email info@historicutetheatre.com or call 719-427-1080.
Saturday
3 p.m. – Ark Valley Equality Network Pride Awards honor the “people that lead us, walk beside us and inspire us,” including Youth of the Year, Ally of the Year, Cornerstone Award and others. To view the awards, visit arkvalleypride.com. All other Ark Valley Pride events have been canceled in light of recent Black Lives Matter protests.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado plant sale orders at GuidestoneColorado.org may be picked up at the community and school farm on Holman Avenue. Social distancing requirements will be observed. Call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Monday
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders are available.
