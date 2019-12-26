Friday
Buena Vista
6:30-9:30 p.m. – The Creekside Gathering hosts a game and fellowship night at 203 Cedar St. Judy at 395-8230 or Esther at 720-412-8275.
8 p.m. – Hazel Miller performs jazz, gospel and soul music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – John Drew Petersen performs jazz and indie folk music at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Admission is free.
Salida
7-9 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents “Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland 30 years after her rise to fame. Cash bar and concessions available. Ticket are $9.
8-10 p.m. – Adults-only soak night for ages 18 and older at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $12.
Saturday
Buena Vista
8 p.m. – Trout Steak Revival performs Americana, folk and Colorado bluegrass at Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop. All ages welcome. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of show at ivyballroom.com.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Ed Lambert plays classic guitar, baroque-style Christmas music at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
5-7 p.m. – Pint & a Half performs music that celebrate the colorful tradition of folk, blues and country at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
7-10 p.m. – Local bluegrass band Rapidgrass performs at the Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop, for a New Year’s Eve show that includes watching the ball drop in New York City on the big screen. Tickets are $25 or $40 for both this show and the 10 p.m. Leadville Cherokee show at The Lariat. Buy tickets at bit.ly/2Nu1IbO.
10 p.m.-2 a.m. – Leadville Cherokee plays alternative rock to ring in the new year at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $25 or $40 for both this show and the 7 p.m. Rapidgrass show at the Ivy Ballroom. Buy tickets at bit.ly/2Nu1IbO.
Monarch Mountain
3-6 p.m. – New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks Show at Monarch Mountain features music by Roundhouse Assembly, food, beverages and games for kids in the base lodge, a torchlight parade down Freeway at dark followed by fireworks. Skiers and snowboarders can register at guest services to participate in the parade.
Salida
9:30 p.m. – Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns perform at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. Cover charge is $4. Champagne toast at midnight.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – First Day Hike on the Old Midland Railroad Grade in the Fourmile Recreation Area near Buena Vista, hosted by Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. The hike is free but park visitors must possess a valid parks pass. To register by Dec. 31, and for more information, call AHRA at 719-539-7289.
6-9 p.m. – Family movie night at the Ivy Ballroom in the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features the 2019 movie “A Dog’s Way Home.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; free for kids younger than 6. ivyballroom.com/familyfilms.
Salida
10 a.m. – Salida Recreation hosts a New Year’s Day 5K. Registration is at 9 a.m. at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Race starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $10, cash or check only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.