Today
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Riverside Stories series presents EarthxFilms environmental films “The River and the Wall,” “Grizzly Country” and “Feel of Vision” at Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop. Admission is $10.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails Winter Social at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, is an informal get-together to meet board members and key contributors, see new trail maps and learn about upcoming plans and how to get involved.
5-8 p.m. – Parents Night Out lets parents enjoy a night out while they drop off their kids ages 5-10 for activities with Salida Parks and Recreation staff at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Cost is $10 per child and $5 for each additional sibling. To register, call 719-539-6738.
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features artists Angelena Anttila and Jessie Miller and musician Mark Stidham. Free admission and munchies. Everyone welcome.
6 p.m. – Colorado Mountain College presents Craft Bar, with artist Tina Gramann hosting varied Valentine’s Day craft stations at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7-8:30 p.m. – Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Thursday Lecture Series features a look at Salida’s past by historian Steve Chapman in Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Cost is $3 for GARNA members, $6 for nonmembers. Register at garna.org/calendar/history-of-salida-with-steve-chapman/.
7:30-8:30 p.m. – Former 1980s White House staffer Mike Broemmel presents “The White House Up Close: How the White House Really Works” at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. Tickets are $5 at 720-216-4032 or at the door.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
9 p.m. – Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, an Americana folk band, perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7:30 p.m. – “Stand Still and Look Stupid,” a one-woman play about Austrian-born American actress Hedy Lamarr, is performed at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Tickets are $20 at the door; a glass of wine is included. Recommended for ages 16 and older.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
5-9 p.m. – Ark Aces Raft Team Fundraiser features music by Roundhouse Assembly and an appearance by the Salida Starlettes at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – “Harriet,” a film detailing Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into an American hero, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Cash bar and concessions available.
7-8:15 p.m. – Friday Dance Party features salsa lessons at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free admission but donations accepted. Hugh Young, 719-221-2864.
Sat., Feb. 15
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – The Burroughs play classic soul standards outfitted with modern flair at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Cotopaxi
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free Kids’ Valentine Party at Deer Mountain Fire Station, 6181 Copper Gulch Road, features valentine bingo, build your own cupcake, make a valentine card and ring toss.
Monarch Mountain
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Sweetheart Race at Monarch Mountain features teams of two racing head-to-head on Monarch’s Freeway course. Open to skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities. Register for $5 per person from 9-10:30 a.m. at the season pass desk. Prizes for fastest team, oldest and youngest couple and best dressed.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Ceruleus performs at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Free admission.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
5:30 p.m.-midnight – Sweetheart Dance at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., features dinner at 6:30 p.m., silent auction, raffle and dancing to music by The Outriders at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25; dance-only tickets are $15. Tickets available from officers, at the bar after 4 p.m. and at the door.
7:30 p.m. – “Call Me Mrs. Evers” is a one-woman, 70-minute play about Myrlie Evers, wife of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at eventbrite.com and at the door.
Sun., Feb. 16
Buena Vista
6:30-11 p.m. – An Evening with Sticks N’ Thorns and Distillery 291 at Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop, features a four-course dinner, five whiskey libations and music by guitarist Jon Stickley and banjo player Andy Thorn. Tickets are $99 at ivyballroom.com.
Saguache
2 p.m. – “Stand Still and Look Stupid,” a one-woman play about Austrian-born American actress Hedy Lamarr, is performed at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Salida
5 p.m. – Kelly Hunt performs with Stas Heaney at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5-7 p.m. – Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, an Americana folk band, perform at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Admission is free.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St., with 10 percent of Moonlight’s proceeds that day going to Salida Boy Scout Troop 60.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
7:15-8:30 p.m. – Adult hip-hop dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. 719-395-1939.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Free Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six categories, six questions per category, four chances to win.
7 p.m. – “The Lighthouse,” a film about two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Cash bar and concessions available.
